Weeks after making history, the first Black leader of Wales faces a no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Wales’ semi-autonomous government is facing a no-confidence vote in the Welsh parliament. The opposition Conservatives called the vote over Labour First Minister Vaughan Gething after weeks of criticism of his leadership. Gething’s Labour Party holds 30 of the 60 seats in Wales’ parliament, but two of its lawmakers were off sick on Wednesday. Labour said Gething does not plan to resign if he loses the vote, calling it a Conservative gimmick. Gething, the son of a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, is the first Black leader of a government in the U.K. He has faced criticism for accepting donations from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.