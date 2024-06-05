UN nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog

VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats say the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board has censured Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the agency. It called on Tehran on Wednesday to provide answers in a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced U.N. inspectors. The vote by the 35-member board at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran, which has reacted strongly to similar previous resolutions. Censure resolutions by the IAEA board aren’t legally binding but send a strong political and diplomatic message.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.