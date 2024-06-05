South Africa Cabinet minister arrested over bribery allegations amid the country’s coalition talks

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister who is a senior member of the African National Congress party has appeared in court over allegations of bribery. His appearance Wednesday comes just as his party is meeting for talks to work out a way forward for the country after an election deadlock. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa faces charges of taking bribes of around $90,000. He appeared in a courtroom in Johannesburg alongside another suspect in the case. Kodwa is a member of the ANC’s internal National Working Committee, which met Tuesday as the party discusses how it might form a coalition government after losing its 30-year majority in an election last week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.