Russian warships headed to Caribbean for drills as tensions rise over Ukraine, US officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Biden administration officials say the U.S. has been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that are expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise in the coming weeks. The ships also are expected possibly to make port calls in Venezuela and Cuba. The officials say the Russian military presence is notable but not concerning. It’s not the first time Russia has sent its ships to the Caribbean. This exercise, however, is taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take “asymmetrical steps” in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike inside Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced.

