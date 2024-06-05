New South Wales becomes last Australian state to apologize for laws criminalizing homosexuality

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New South Wales has become the last Australian state to apologize for laws criminalizing homosexual acts, 40 years after decriminalization. State Premier Chris Minns said he was sorry on behalf of the New South Wales government “for every life that was damaged or diminished or destroyed” by “these unjust laws.” His apology in the state parliament Thursday comes eight years after other Australian states began to apologize for such laws. Minns said there was still progress to be made “to ensure the equal rights of all members” of the community. New South Wales’ only openly gay lawmaker urged further reforms.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.