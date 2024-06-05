Modi loses ground in parliament, but his Hindu nationalist policies are here to stay
By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — For the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, the party did not secure a majority on its own in 2024 national election. But the prime minister’s coalition is still expected to run the country for another five years. Despite the setback, many of the Hindu nationalist policies he’s instituted over the last 10 years remain locked in place.