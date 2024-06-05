Modi loses ground in parliament, but his Hindu nationalist policies are here to stay

NEW DELHI (AP) — For the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, the party did not secure a majority on its own in 2024 national election. But the prime minister’s coalition is still expected to run the country for another five years. Despite the setback, many of the Hindu nationalist policies he’s instituted over the last 10 years remain locked in place.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.