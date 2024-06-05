Lawyer in NBA betting case won’t say whether his client knows now-banned player Jontay Porter

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer is declining to comment on the case against a New York man charged in a sports betting scandal that cost former NBA player Jontay Porter his career. Attorney Michael Soshnick also wouldn’t Wednesday say whether his client, Long Phi Pham, knows the former Toronto Raptors forward who was banned from the NBA in April. Pham is charged with placing wagers based on private information from an NBA athlete, identified in a court complaint only as “Player 1.” Dates and other details match those cited in the NBA’s investigation into Porter. Current contact information for him or any representatives could not immediately be found. Prosecutors have declined to comment on whether they also are investigating him.

