Jury ends second day of deliberations without reaching verdict in fraud trial roiled by bag of cash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has ended a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the trial of seven Minnesotans accused of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to steal more than $40 million meant to feed children. Attention has focused on the case after someone tried to bribe a juror with a gift bag holding $120,000 in cash. The FBI confiscated the defendants’ cellphones to look for clues and took all seven into custody as the trial ended. A neighbor of one of the defendants also saw FBI agents raid the man’s home Wednesday. The juror who reported the bribe attempt was dismissed, along with another who learned about it. These are the first of 70 defendants to be tried in what federal prosecutors describe as one of the nation’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

