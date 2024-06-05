Commission investigating Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland begins its work

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister says that a special commission tasked with investigating Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland is starting its work. At a news conference in Warsaw, Tusk and other officials described the commission as a non-partisan body of experts whose aim is to protect national security. Its work begins at a time of security concerns across the region as Russia’s war against Ukraine is in its third year. Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued an order in May to establish the commission. It is investigating Russian and Belarusian influence in the years from 2004 to the present.

