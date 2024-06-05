Atlanta mayor pledges to aid businesses harmed by water outages as he looks to upgrade system

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he will support a plan to spend $5 million reimbursing businesses for losses during water outages in the city in recent days. He’s also promising a commission to examine the city’s infrastructure needs and to deploy monitors to detect leaking pipes. Dickens’ announcements on Wednesday came a day after workers finished repairs on a ruptured water main. Officials say they’ve restored water flow and normal pressure to customers after troubles began Friday. Downtown Atlanta and nearby neighborhoods remain under an order to boil water before drinking until sampling shows the water is safe. That period is likely to last until Thursday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.