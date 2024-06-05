A Russian cyber gang is thought to be behind a ransomware attack that hit London hospitals

LONDON (AP) — A Russian cyber gang is thought to be behind a ransomware attack that disrupted London hospitals and led to operations and appointments being canceled. That’s according to the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre. He says a group known as Qilin is most likely behind the attack on Synnovis, which provides pathology lab services for several hospitals run by the National Health Service. He called it one of the more serious ransomware attacks in the U.K. because it disabled operations. A Synnovis memo to staff said it had a “major impact” on services, particularly blood transfusions.

