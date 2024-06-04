Syria says no dialogue with Turkey before Ankara announces plans to withdraw its troops
By ALBERT AJI
Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s foreign minister says any dialogue between Syria and Turkey should only take place after Ankara announces that it will withdraw its troops from all Syrian territories. The comments came during a joint news conference with Iran’s acting foreign minister. Turkey has threatened in recent days to act against Syria’s Kurdish-led authorities in Syria’s northeast as they prepare to hold municipal elections next week. Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 and controls some territories in the north. Ankara was a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters after the conflict began in March 2011.