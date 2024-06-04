Skip to Content
New Orleans plans to spiff up as host of next year’s Super Bowl

By
Published 1:16 pm

By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans hosts its 11th Super Bowl next year. And the preparations involve showcasing the city’s heralded architecture, music, food and celebratory culture while addressing its myriad challenges, including crime, homelessness and an antiquated drainage system. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a host of other city and state officials on Tuesday at a downtown theater to discuss the process. Landry vowed that the city would be one of the nation’s safest by game day. And a utility executive provided assurances that there won’t be a replay of an embarrassing power outage that interrupted the 2013 Super Bowl for 34 minutes.

