Missouri court changes date of vote on Kansas City police funding to August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters in August will weigh in on a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to spend more money on its police force. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday changed the date of the special election from November to the Aug. 6 primary. It had previously taken the unusual step of striking down the 2022 voter-approved amendment. Democratic Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says voters were misled about the potential costs in 2022. The fiscal note summary said local governments estimated no additional costs. But a lawsuit from Lucas said city leaders told state officials it would cost Kansas City nearly $38 million.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.