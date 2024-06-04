Man sentenced to life without parole in ambush shooting of Baltimore police officer
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life without parole in the 2021 ambush shooting of a city police officer who was killed while sitting in her marked patrol car during an overnight shift. Elliot Knox was found guilty in March of killing officer Keona Holley and another victim in shootings just hours apart. Knox’s codefendant is also serving life without parole. Prosecutors never established a potential motive in the case and found no relationship between Knox and either victim. Knox’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.