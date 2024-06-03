Things to know about the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities have released the names the two Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a man in response to the shooting death of their colleague. Officer Jamal Mitchell was killed Thursday. Police say the man who shot him was 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock were coming to Mitchell’s aid when Mohamed shot at them. The agency says Kapinos fired his department handgun, and Kittock fired his department rifle. Both officers are on leave while the investigation continues. A third shooting victim was found dead at an apartment, and four people were injured, including Kittock and a firefighter.

