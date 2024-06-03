Technical issues briefly halt trading for some NYSE stocks in the latest glitch to hit Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — A technical issue caused the temporary halt for some stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange Monday, including at least one whose price briefly fell nearly 100%. The exchange said in a trading update on Monday that trading was halted in a number of stocks following a technical issue related to the publication of some pricing data. It said the issue has been resolved and that impacted stocks have either reopened for trading or are in the process of reopening. Berkshire Hathaway saw its A-class shares plunge 99.97% before its trading was halted.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.