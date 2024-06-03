New Mexico primary holds implications for Legislature and prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico voters are picking their partisan favorites in Tuesday’s primary to reshape a Democratic-led Legislature, with all 112 seats up for election in November. It’s the first state Senate election since redistricting in 2021. The votes hold implications for Native American communities, the state’s oil production region and the #MeToo movement. Democrats are picking district attorneys in crime-weary Albuquerque and the Santa Fe area, where Alec Baldwin is scheduled to stand trial in July in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

