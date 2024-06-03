Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Many Americans still shying away from EVs despite Biden push, AP-NORC/EPIC poll finds

By
Published 9:02 pm

By MATTHEW DALY and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for their next car purchase. High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they would be at least somewhat likely to buy an EV the next time they buy a car, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, while about half aren’t ready to give up on gas-powered vehicles. The results indicate that President Joe Biden’s plan to dramatically raise EV sales is running into resistance from drivers.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content