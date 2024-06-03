Many Americans still shying away from EVs despite Biden push, AP-NORC/EPIC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for their next car purchase. High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they would be at least somewhat likely to buy an EV the next time they buy a car, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, while about half aren’t ready to give up on gas-powered vehicles. The results indicate that President Joe Biden’s plan to dramatically raise EV sales is running into resistance from drivers.

By MATTHEW DALY and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

