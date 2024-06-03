Greek extreme far-right leader to return to prison after judges rescind his early release
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of Greece’s extreme far-right Golden Dawn party will return to prison after a council of judges rescinded his early conditional release. Nikos Michaloliakos was arrested in his Athens home following Monday’s decision, and will be taken back to prison just over a month after his release. The council of judges ruled that Michaloliakos, 66, must serve the remainder of his 13-year sentence for running a criminal organization blamed for violent hate crimes. Last month, another council of judges had accepted Michaloliakos’ request for early release after he had served the minimal legal requirement.