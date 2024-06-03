French children hail D-Day veterans as heroes as they arrive in Normandy for anniversary events

DEAUVILLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — French schoolchildren have greeted dozens of U.S. World War II veterans with a big poster saying ‘’thank you” as they arrived on Monday in Normandy. The veterans are commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Many are in their 100s. France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and top French officials met the 48 veterans as they arrived on board a special flight from Atlanta. Children from local schools sang the French and U.S. national anthems. Among the veterans was Jake Larson, a 101-year-old American best known on social media under the name “Papa Jake.” They will take part in commemoration of the June 6 landings by soldiers from across the United States, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations.

