What to stream this week: ‘Hit Man,’ Dakota Johnson, Charli XCX, Star Wars: Hunters and Idris Elba

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Nigerian singer Tems’ debut album, Dakota Johnson plays a woman questioning her sexuality in “AM I OK?” and Idris Elba narrates a National Geographic series about the millions of soldiers erased from World War II history. There’s also a feature-length documentary on Cyndi Lauper called “Let the Canary Sing,” the NHL has its answer to the Puppy Bowl with its first Stanley Pup game airing on the NHL Network and gamers can weild their virtual blasters and lightsabers in the battle-heavy Star Wars: Hunters.

