Nearly 1,000 people honor a young Ukrainian journalist and volunteer combat medic killed in action
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nearly 1,000 people have attended a ceremony honoring the memory of Ukrainian journalist Iryna Tsybukh, who was killed in action while serving as a volunteer combat medic. She was killed during a rotation in Kharkiv area, where Russia started its offensive nearly a month ago, a few days before her 26th birthday. Tsybukh left a note in which she described how she wished the ceremony to be held.