Zelenskyy urges top defense officials to attend upcoming summit on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine

SINGAPORE (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged a group of top defense officials at Asia’s premier security conference to attend an upcoming summit on ending the Russian war on Ukraine. Zelenskyy on Sunday told the group of more than 500 delegates from about 40 countries that he was “disappointed” some world leaders had not yet confirmed attendance at the conference in Switzerland in about two weeks. He did not specify any country by name, but the possible participation of China, Russia’s most important ally, has been seen as a key issue. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun spoke earlier in the day at the Shangri-La conference but he did not appear to be in the room when Zelenskyy made his appeal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.