South Africa’s ruling ANC is on the brink of losing its majority in a landmark election result

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is on the brink of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time after an election that has brought a stunning drop in support for the party that led its country out of apartheid under Nelson Mandela. Results are not yet final but with more than 97% of votes counted, the ANC has just over 40%. That would mean it would not have a majority for the first time in the 30 years since the end of white minority rule in 1994. Coalition talks are likely to be complex, and also have repercussions for President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose reelection is in the hands of parliament.

