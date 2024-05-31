US and allies clash with China and Russia over North Korea’s launches and threats to use nukes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and allies South Korea and Japan have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s latest satellite and ballistic missile launches and threats to use nuclear weapons that have escalated tensions in northeast Asia. The scene was an emergency open meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday called after North Korea’s failed launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 as well as other launches using ballistic missile technology in violation of U.N. sanctions. U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari briefed the council meeting saying sovereign states have the right to benefit from peaceful space activities – but North Korea is expressly prohibited from conducting launches using ballistic missile technology.

