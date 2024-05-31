Trump’s case casts a spotlight on movement to restore voting rights to those convicted of felonies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is likely to remain eligible to vote in Florida despite his conviction for 34 felonies in his New York hush money trial. That highlights the confusing way Florida handles allowing people convicted of felonies to cast ballots. While many states have been making it easier for those people to vote after serving prison time, Florida and some other states have made it harder. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law watering down a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment that restored the right to vote for people convicted of felonies. Advocates hope Trump’s situation draws attention to the wider movement to restore voting rights.

By GARY FIELDS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.