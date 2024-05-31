Massachusetts teacher on leave after holding mock slave auction and using racial slur, official says
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
A fifth grade teacher in Massachusetts has been placed on paid leave after a series of incidents including holding a mock slave auction, using a racial slur, and calling out the student who reported the slur. Officials did not name the teacher at the Margaret A. Neary Elementary School in Southborough, a town about 30 miles west of Boston. District Superintendent Gregory Martineau told parents this week that he first learned about the incidents from parents in April. The school’s principal was also placed on paid leave for 10 days this month.