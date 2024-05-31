Imprisoned former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder pleads not guilty to new charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — Imprisoned former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has pleaded not guilty to 10 felony counts brought against him by the state. The 64-year-old entered his plea in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court during a Friday arraignment streamed from Elkton Federal Correctional Institution. He is serving 20 years there for racketeering. A jury convicted Householder last year for his role in orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to elect allies, secure power and pass a $1 billion bailout of two of its affiliated nuclear plants. The state’s indictment alleges misuse of campaign funds, ethics violations and theft in office.

By PATRICK ORSAGOS and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

