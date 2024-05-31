AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the New Jersey presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in New Jersey will choose candidates vying to replace Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who has held the seat for more than 18 years. Menendez is currently on trial in federal court in New York on charges of corruption and has opted not to run in the state’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. Congressman Andy Kim has a huge fundraising advantage in the Democratic primary. Four candidates are running for the Republican nomination.

