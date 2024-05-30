The special Tony Award for educators goes to Baltimore community artist CJay Philip

NEW YORK (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators is going to a Baltimore-based actor, educator, choreographer and Broadway veteran who has created arts opportunities for everyone from kindergartners to senior citizens. CJay Philip, founder and artistic director of the multidisciplinary ensemble Dance & Bmore, will receive the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 16 at the Tony Awards in New York City. Dance & Bmore has free programs for practically everyone, from preschoolers and their families to teens and adults of all ages, with its participants representing 20 of the 49 zip codes in Baltimore.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.