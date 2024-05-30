Maradona’s heirs lose court battle to block auction of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

A French court has ruled the auction of a trophy that was awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup can go ahead as planned despite opposition from his heirs. Their lawyer told The Associated Press on Thursday that the court ruling “was not favorable.” Maradona’s heirs have tried to stop the auction of the Golden Ball trophy he received for being the best player of the 1986 World Cup by starting an urgent judicial procedure. The auction has been set for next Thursday.

