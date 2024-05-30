Man accused of driving toward people outside New York Jewish school charged with hate crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested a man on hate crime charges after they say he shouted antisemitic threats while trying to mow down people with his car outside of a Jewish school. Police say 58-year-old Asghar Ali is charged with attempted murder as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and reckless driving in the Wednesday morning incident in front of an Orthodox Jewish school on Brooklyn. Video posted on social media shows a white car pulling onto the sidewalk and speeding up toward men in Hasidic clothing. Ali was arrested after the incident. It wasn’t clear Thursday if he has an attorney who might speak for him.

