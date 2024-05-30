Detroit mayor says US Rep. Thanedar is ‘not helping’ city in endorsing his primary challenger

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other leaders from the city announced their support of Mary Waters in her challenge of Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar in Michigan’s August primary. Waters is a Detroit City Council member who had been seen as a long shot candidate before the top challenger to Thanedar was denied access to the August ballot due to a lack of valid signatures. Thanedar was elected for the first time in 2022 and his win left Detroit without Black representation for the first time in close to 70 years. Waters is now seen by some as being the only candidate left with a viable chance of returning that representation. She faces a major fundraising gap with only $10,000 raised through the end of March.

