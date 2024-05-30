Bus crashes into gorge in India-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 21 people

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skidded and rolled into a deep gorge on a mountainous highway in India-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 21 people. Health official Akhnoor Saleem Khan said 35 passengers were injured in the crash and some were in serious condition. The crash happened in the Jammu region when the bus plunged 150 feet (46 meters) into the gorge. The cause of the bus crash was being investigated. State transportation chief Rajinder Singh said the bus was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi area of Jammu.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.