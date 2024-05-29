VP Harris to address US Air Force Academy graduates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to U.S. Air Force Academy graduates on Thursday. It will be her first address at the ceremony after President Joe Biden spoke to the cadets at last year’s commencement. Graduates will become second lieutenants in either the Air Force or Space Force. In his 2023 speech, Biden thanked the cadets for choosing “service over self.” And after greeting graduates with salutes and handshakes, the president took a spill on stage, but was uninjured. The event in Colorado Springs will wrap with cadets pitching their caps into the air under the roar of the world-renowned Thunderbirds.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

