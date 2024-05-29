Google to invest $2 billion in Malaysian data center and cloud hub

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Google plans to invest $2 billion in Malaysia, developing its first data center and a Google Cloud hub in the latest big foray by a U.S. tech giant in the Southeast Asian country. The news came after Microsoft recently said it would put $2.2 billion over the next four years in Malaysia’s new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hailed Google’s investment as a sign of faith in Malaysia’s governance and economy. Anwar said the investment is expected to add $3.2 billion to the economy and create 26,500 jobs by 2030. The investments are a coup for Anwar as he seeks to consolidate his strength against a strong Islamic opposition.

