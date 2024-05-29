Argentina women’s soccer players understand why teammates quit amid dispute, but wish they’d stayed

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Players on Argentina’s women’s squad say they understand why four teammates quit amid a dispute with the national soccer federation over pay and conditions but insist they’ll seek improvements by working from within. Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveiros, defenders Julieta Cruz and Eliana Stábile and midfielder Lorena Benítez left the squad Monday ahead of two internatinal friendlies against Costa Rica. They claimed the Argentinian soccer federation disrespected them and told them they wouldn’t be paid expenses for playing in the two games against Costa Rica. The first of those games is on Friday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.