The number of new German citizens hits another high last year, with many Syrians naturalized

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show another big increase in the number of people gaining German citizenship last year. According to figures released Tuesday, large numbers of people from Syria helped push naturalizations up to their highest level since at least 2000. The Federal Statistical Office says about 200,100 people were granted German citizenship in 2023. That was an increase of about 31,000, or 19%, compared with the previous year. The increase followed a 28% rise in 2022, which also was fueled by large numbers of Syrians being naturalized as increasing numbers of people who migrated to Germany between 2014 and 2016 fulfilled the requirements for citizenship.

