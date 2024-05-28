OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to donate most of his wealth to improve the ‘scaffolding of society’

NEW YORK (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining a high-profile list of more than 240 wealthy philanthropists committed to donating over half their fortunes. The Giving Pledge announcement comes after a tumultuous six months for Altman that saw his removal and subsequent reinstatement as CEO of the company behind ChatGPT. Now he says he wants to focus his philanthropic giving on “technology that helps create abundance for people.” The Giving Pledge is an effort started in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett to foster a culture of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest people. The community says more than 240 signatories from 30 countries have committed to giving the majority of their wealth to charity.

