Jessica Stone, who knits Broadway and circus in thrilling ‘Water for Elephants,’ enjoys a Tony nod

NEW YORK (AP) — You don’t initially see a full elephant at the Broadway musical “Water for Elephants.” It’s more like a tease. First come a pair of enormous ears. Then a trunk. And then the legs. It’s the execution of director Jessica Stone, who wanted to make it extra special for the audience when they finally get to see the big reveal. Stone’s show has earned seven Tony Award nominations, including one for her heroic efforts to seamlessly create a big Broadway musical with elements of circus. Stone knits puppets and vaudeville acts, songs and somersaults, as well as brings together jocks and theater geeks.

