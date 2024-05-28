How a primary election led to activists being arrested in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case

HONG KONG (AP) — Verdicts in Hong Kong’s largest national security case to date will be delivered on Thursday. The case involves some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists. In 2021, 47 activists were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion for their involvement in an unofficial primary election. Sixteen of the 47 defendants who expect to hear their fate this week could face up to life in prison if convicted under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The mass prosecution has crushed the city’s once-thriving political activism. Critics argue the law has drastically eroded freedoms that are vital to maintaining Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.