Evaluation requested for suspect charged in stabbings at Massachusetts movie theater, McDonald’s

A Massachusetts individual has been arraigned on charges including assault with the intent to murder after six people were stabbed in separate attacks. A prosecutor says 26-year-old Jared Ravizza was appointed a lawyer, who asked Tuesday that Ravizza undergo a mental health evaluation. The judge agreed to that before deciding on a prosecutor’s motion that Ravizza be held without bail. Ravizza was arraigned in connection with the stabbings of two employees at a McDonald’s in Plymouth on Saturday. Authorities say that the attack occurred after four girls were stabbed earlier Saturday at a movie theater in Braintree.

