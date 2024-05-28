Appeals court upholds retired NYPD officer’s 10-year prison sentence for Capitol riot attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a retired New York Police Department officer’s conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol. A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday rejected Thomas Webster’s claims that he was convicted by a biased jury. Webster’s prison sentence is one of the longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. He was the first Jan. 6 defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a self-defense argument.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.