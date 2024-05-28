A driver with an Oregon-based medical care nonprofit is fatally shot in Ethiopia while in a convoy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a staff member with an Oregon medical care nonprofit was killed when the team he was traveling with was fired upon in Ethiopia. Medical Teams International spokesperson Karen Kartes Piatt said in a news release Monday that Mustefa Alkisim was a Medical Teams driver traveling in what she described as the insecure Amhara region of Ethiopia Friday when men fired at the group. She says other staff members were injured in the shooting. She says at this time the nonprofit does not believe it was an intentional, targeted attack on the staff or the organization.

