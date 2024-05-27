Uganda tackles yellow fever with new travel requirement, vaccination campaign for millions

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda has rolled out a nationwide yellow fever vaccination campaign to help safeguard its population against the mosquito-borne disease that has long posed a threat. Uganda will now require everyone traveling to and from the country to have a yellow fever vaccination card as an international health regulation. Uganda is one of 27 countries on the African continent classified as at high risk for yellow fever outbreaks.

