Ancient Ohio tribal site where golfers play is changing hands — but the price is up to a jury

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society is close to gaining control of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks now maintained by a country club where its members golf alongside the mounds. A trial is slated to begin Tuesday to determine how much the historical society must pay for the site. The location is among eight ancient areas in the Hopewell Earthworks system that were named a World Heritage Site last year. The Ohio History Connection won a state Supreme Court decision allowing it to reclaim a lease held by the country club so that it can turn the site into a public park.

