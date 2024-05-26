Two correctional officers sustain minor injuries after assault by two inmates at Minnesota prison
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Two correctional officers at a Minnesota prison were left with minor injuries after being assaulted by two inmates. The Minnesota Department of Corrections announcement Sunday says an inmate at the Stillwater prison assaulted a correctional officer on Saturday morning. The department also says a second officer intervened and was assaulted by a second inmate. A spokesperson says no weapons were used and the officers were treated for minor injuries. An investigation is underway and the prison is on lockdown.