Kenyan police advance team leaves Haiti as international mission is delayed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An advance team of Kenyan police officials who were assessing preparedness before a multinational force is deployed to quell violence in Haiti is heading back home after the planned deployment was delayed over logistical issues. The team is due to arrive back from Haiti on Monday after recommending a deployment delay that was later announced by the president. A senior Kenyan official who declined to be named as they are not the official spokesperson said the bases were still under construction and crucial resources including vehicles are needed before deployment of the first 200 police officers from Kenya can happen. The deployment was due to take place this week, but President William Ruto said it would be delayed for three weeks.

