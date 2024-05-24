Vigil, butterfly release among events to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 19 fourth-graders and two teachers killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are being remembered as the second anniversary of the one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history is marked. Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, “we are remembering their stories, standing with their loved ones, and thinking of their community.” Community members are set to gather Friday evening at a vigil to remember those killed on May 24, 2022, when a teenage gunman burst into classrooms at Robb Elementary School and began shooting. Other events have included a bell ringing and butterfly release at a local church.

